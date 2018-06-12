News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - Two Big Singles Matches, Paige Hosts Summer, MITB Hype

Tonight's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Matches for tonight's SmackDown include Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Bryan, Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. There will also be a Women's MITB Summit hosted by SmackDown General Manager Paige. 205 Live will feature Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Paige to host Women's Money in the Bank Summit

* Daniel Bryan and Shelton Benjamin go one-on-one tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Jeff Hardy to battle Shinsuke Nakamura after war of words on Twitter

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.