WWE On Brock Lesnar Beating CM Punk Record, Riott Squad Puts Division On Notice, Asuka Vs. Carmella

- Above is new video of The Riott Squad talking to Charly Caruso after Ruby Riott's win over Bayley on last night's RAW. Ruby says out of everyone in the division, they deserve the most because they're surrounded by women who have been spoon-fed their whole lives, while The Riott Squad has had to scratch & claw. Ruby says they should be in the Money In the Bank Ladder Match and they're not, so the rest of the division is on notice.

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has officially passed CM Punk's record of 434 days to become the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. WWE announced the following on the milestone:

Brock Lesnar earns longest championship reign of the modern era Brock Lesnar's long list of WWE accomplishments has now grown by one: The Beast Incarnate has officially notched the longest World Championship reign of the modern era. Lesnar's ongoing run as Universal Champion surpassed the previous marker, CM Punk's 434-day stint as WWE Champion that stretched between 2011 and 2013. Lesnar's advocate (and, coincidentally, Punk's former hype man) Paul Heyman commemorated the occasion by taking to Twitter. That Lesnar has powered his way into the history books is impressive in and of itself, but given that no challengers have yet to emerge for The Conqueror's throne, the most awe-inspiring aspect of his reign isn't that it has lasted this long, but that it seems unlikely to end anytime soon.

- Below is a new promo for Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view: