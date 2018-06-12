Daniel Cormier Mentions 'Conan' Curse, Former NFL Stars On 'Contender Series,' Colby Covington

- UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is less than a month out from challenging heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic for the belt at UFC 226. On Monday night, Cormier made an appearance on "Conan" to discuss the bout and his role on The Ultimate Fighter as a coach.

One thing that struck Cormier, though, was the fact that there is a bit of a curse with appearing on the show. The last three UFC fighters to appear on the program all lost. That list includes Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Ronda Rousey.

- Former NFL standout Greg Hardy will get his chance to shine in front of UFC president Dana White Tuesday night when he faces Austen Lane on the "Contender Series" live on UFC Fight Pass. The series airs from The Ultimate Fighter Gym in Las Vegas.

Fighters are not guaranteed a future UFC contract with a win, but considering the names of both Hardy and Lane, a victory is likely to ensure them a spot. Both are former NFL players, with Hardy being a standout for the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

The card features Alonzo Menifield vs. Dashawn Boatwright in the main event, along with Chris Curtis vs. Sean Lally, Rico DiSciullo vs. Montel Jackson and Kevin Holland vs. Will Santiago.

- Fresh off his win over Rafael dos Anjos for the interim UFC welterweight championship, Colby Covington wants to own up to his pre-fight comments. That means a visit to Washington D.C. and President Donald Trump.