WWE UK Tournament Results & Video From Download, Zelina Vega On Andrade Almas (Video), Takeover Note

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton looking at the WWE UK Title tournament results from the opening round matches at the UK Download festival over the weekend. The quarterfinals will now take place on Monday, June 18th at Royal Albert Hall in London. The winner will then face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne on June 19th. The tournament will then air on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.

- Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and former NFL player Pat McAfee have been confirmed for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" pre-show on Saturday. As noted, the pre-show begins at 7:30pm EST and the main card begins at 8pm EST, scheduled to run until 10:30pm EST.

- Below is new video of Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas at the weekend WWE live event in Tupelo, which saw Almas defeat Sin Cara. Vega sends a warning and says we're not ready for the new & improved Almas. Cara vs. Almas is set to take place on tonight's SmackDown as well.