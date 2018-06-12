Interesting Stat Regarding Brock Lesnar Breaking CM Punk's Record, Mick Foley Praises RAW Star, More

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar passed CM Punk's 434 day title reign to become the longest-reigning WWE world champion of the modern era. Since defeating Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 last year, has defended the title 10 times if you factor in live events. Lesnar also had a non-title champion vs. champion match against AJ Styles at the Survivor Series last November. Reddit user cheikhyourselfm8 noted that at this rate, Lesnar will take about 16 years and 9 months to have the same amount of title defenses as Punk had during his reign.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley praised Drew McIntyre on Twitter, stating that he "sees championship gold" in his future, as seen below: