WWE Stars On Baron Corbin's Hair, Enzo Amore, Bobby Roode On His Dream Match And WWE Building New PC

- As noted, Bobby Roode was doing the media rounds on Monday to promote last night's RAW. In the interview above with KARK-TV, Roode was once again asked about his dream match.

"The realistic dream match would be at a WrestleMania - of course it's the biggest show of the year for WWE - and I would have to say it would be against John Cena," Roode said. "It would be a glorious match."

- While it's not in the video above, PWInsider noted that elsewhere in the interview, Roode said that WWE is looking to build a new Performance Center, saying, "From what I hear, it's going to continue to grow. I heard that they're looking to build a new facility - a larger facility."

It's not known if Roode meant that WWE will be replacing the existing facility, or will be opening another one elsewhere. We reached out to WWE for comment and will provide an update if we receive one.

- Enzo Amore will be appearing at Eternal Con this weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Other wrestlers scheduled to appear at the pop culture fest include Kevin Nash, Christian and Tommy Dreamer. You can get more details at eternalcon.com.

- As seen on RAW last night, Baron Corbin nearly shaved his head. Instead of using the hair cut as a match stipulation or a storyline, it was done in a backstage video for WWE.com. Naomi and Tyler Breeze commented on Corbin's new do, as seen below:

@BaronCorbinWWE cut his hair! #lituation...don't throw that hair away I can make me a new glow wig with that ?? — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 12, 2018

It's out of your price range, you can't have it. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 12, 2018