Triple H Hypes WWE UK Tournament, Hideo Itami - Cruiserweight Title Teaser, Mark Henry's Strength

- WWE posted this video looking at 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and his amazing feats of strength. As noted, The World's Strongest Man is celebrating his 47th birthday today.

- Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Memphis will feature more on Hideo Itami's quest for the WWE Cruiserweight Title, currently held by Cedric Alexander. We've noted how Itami tweeted about a potential title shot at Money In the Bank but Cedric said Itami's not worthy and is still at the back of the line. Tonight's 205 Live will also feature Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. WWE posted the following on Itami, Alexander, Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali:

Does Hideo Itami deserve a title opportunity? Last week on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali and Buddy Murphy squared off to prove who deserved another chance to battle Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match. The jaw-dropping battle brought the WWE Universe to the edge of their seats as Murphy and Ali threw caution to the wind and proved why they are worthy of the championship conversation. As Ali prepared to execute his patented 054 and secure victory, Hideo Itami launched a surprise attack on both The Heart of WWE 205 Live and his opponent. After dismantling Murphy and Ali, Itami made it clear that he not only demanded respect, but also that he is ready for an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. On Twitter, Alexander responded to Itami, explaining that until he proves face-to-face in the ring that he deserves an opportunity instead of interfering in a match, he can wait at the back of the line. Will Cedric Alexander and Hideo Itami confront one another tonight? Don't miss WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Triple H tweeted the following on the 2018 WWE UK Title tournament when re-posting Kayla Braxton's video with results from the first round matches at the Download Festival in the UK this past weekend. The quarterfinals will take place on Monday, June 18th and the winner will face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne on Tuesday, June 19th in London. The shows will then air on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.