Finn Balor Talks Not Being The Demon At WrestleMania 34

Finn Balor spoke to Sports Illustrated about his "for everyone" shirt. 20% of the sales from each of those shirts is donated to GLAAD. Below are a couple of highlights:

Not being the Demon at WrestleMania, opting for an entrance that showed support for the LGBTQ community:

"A lot of people maybe thought going into WrestleMania, 'Well, if Finn's not gonna be the Demon, it's gonna suck. I think what we did at WrestleMania is a lot more important than any Demon could have been."

Working on the idea for six months:

"I feel like—not that they were excluded, but sometimes they felt like they weren't included. That's something I felt a responsibility for, to use the platform that I have for good and to help maybe a small amount of people for the right reasons."

Stephanie McMahon reaching out to him after seeing his Instagram post with a rainbow version of the Balor Club symbol with the text, "BálorClub is for EVERYONE"

"It's crazy because it was kind of a couple months of me talking, then as soon as the right people heard it, it was almost instantaneously, 'We gotta have this shirt out next week and we gotta talk to GLAAD ASAP and we're gonna roll with it.'"

