Kevin Owens Wants Universal Title Back, WWE Social Stats, Brie Bella Getting Bikini Ready (Video)

- The Bella Twins' YouTube channel posted this video looking at Brie Bella's 10 day weight-loss adventure as she dropped 3.5 pounds with the Lifesum app to get bikini-body ready for Total Divas filming in Miami earlier this month. Brie notes that she's 6 pounds away from being at her pre-pregnancy weight and she's feeling good. The video also shows Natalya and The Bella Twins preparing for the Total Divas dance-off that took place at the E11EVEN club in Miami last week. They faced off against Paige, Lana and RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax.

- As noted, Nielsen is no longer releasing the daily social media stats for TV series & specials but they are still releasing the weekly stats. They have also dropped Facebook stats after recently pausing Instagram stats and are now releasing only Twitter information.

The June 4th WWE RAW episode ranked #5 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 4th through June 10th. RAW drew 189,000 interactions on Twitter that night. This is down from the May 28th RAW, which drew 220,000 interactions on Twitter.

The June 5th WWE SmackDown episode ranked #8 on the top 10 list of shows that aired from June 4th through June 10th. SmackDown drew 144,000 interactions on Twitter. This is down from the May 29th SmackDown, which drew 154,000 interactions on Twitter.

The June 4th - June 10th list featured The Tony Awards, CMT Music Awards, The Late Late Show with James Corden (June 4th episode), The Bachelorette, RAW, The Late Late Show (June 7th episode), The Late Late Show (June 5th episode), SmackDown, RUPaul's Drag Race and The Fosters.

- Below is video of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens coming out for the main event at the weekend WWE live event in Monroe, Louisiana. They teamed with Jinder Mahal for a loss to Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor. Owens stopped to speak to the camera about how he plans on getting back the WWE Universal Title, currently held by Brock Lesnar.

"What's important for you people to know is that there's no doubt in my mind, and there shouldn't be any doubt in your minds, that at Money In the Bank I am walking out with that Money In the Bank contract," Owens said. "And I am taking back what is rightfully mine, and that is the WWE Universal Championship. The greatest Universal Champion of all-time, right here. I know it and you know it."