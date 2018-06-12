WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstar To Work WWC Main Event Match, NHL Team Thanks Triple H (Photo), Tonight's SmackDown

By Marc Middleton | June 12, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- The World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico announced today that WWE SmackDown Superstar Primo Colon will be working their Aniversario 45 anniversary special in July. The Colons often work special WWC events as the promotion is owned by Primo's father, WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon Sr.

Primo is scheduled to work the second day of the three-day event, on Saturday, July 14th at the Mario "Quijote" Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, PR. Primo is booked to participate in a Fatal 4 Way main event with brother Carlito, Jake Hager (Jack Swagger, managed by Dutch Mantell aka Zeb Colter) and WWE Universal Champion The Mighty Ursus (managed by Ray Gonzalez).

- As noted, Triple H recently sent a custom WWE Title to the NHL's Washington Capitals for their Stanley Cup win. The Capitals tweeted a photo of the belt before the victory parade and Triple H responded, as seen below:



