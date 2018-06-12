WrestlingInc.com

Ricochet Involved In Amusing Twitter Fight With New 205 Live Star

By Raj Giri | June 12, 2018

Ricochet and Lio Rush were involved in an amusing Twitter exchange. It started when Rush, who will be making his 205 Live debut soon, posted the tweet below:


Ricochet replied, joking that Rush was standing in front of someone else's car:


His response led to the exchange below:








Ricochet will face Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver this Saturday. We will have live coverage of the event, as well as a special post-Takeover podcast with Matt Morgan, Chris Featherstone and myself. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover: Chicago and WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday.

