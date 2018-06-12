Ricochet Involved In Amusing Twitter Fight With New 205 Live Star

Ricochet and Lio Rush were involved in an amusing Twitter exchange. It started when Rush, who will be making his 205 Live debut soon, posted the tweet below:

When you living like this, they supposed to hate.? pic.twitter.com/63qUAkOT8a — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

Ricochet replied, joking that Rush was standing in front of someone else's car:

You just stood in front of someone el'e's car and was like "hey, take a pic right quick." ?? https://t.co/0KKqIJHZ3t — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

His response led to the exchange below:

Ricochet : " Maybe if i do enough flips for my fans, they'll forget i have a voice and i wouldn't have to talk in a mic " #SitDown and respect the #RealKing. #MOTH https://t.co/ag4yP0106r — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

I dunno if you watch the product, but I've been killing it on the mic.



Flips are bonus.



?? https://t.co/idNF2xXjfh — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

Only thing i see you killing is them knees playboy ??. Money is the bonus ??. Maybe you'll learn one day. But no worries! when you gotta hang em up, I'll make sure i give you the honor of inducting me into that #HOF https://t.co/5jSSHiWV2C — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

Hall of fame? You? You'd be lucky if you're ever even let near the parking lot of the HOF. https://t.co/vi5dR37OXS — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

Oh i guess you want me in that parking lot selling them snazzy snaz #Ricochet T shirts with you right? I'm good ?? !!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ttlcCUVjKr — ?? Man Of The Hour ?? (@itsLioRush) June 11, 2018

You can go to @WWEShop and get my shirt, where can you get yours? Oh wait, you don't have one. https://t.co/zVHt8IA58P — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 11, 2018

Ricochet will face Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver this Saturday.