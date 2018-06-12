Samoa Joe On Which City Is Among The Top Wrestling Towns, Considers It A 'Bonus' To Work For WWE

Samoa Joe appeared on WMC Action News 5 before tonight's SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee. Here are some of the highlights:

WWE being on another level with its production:

"I've been fortunate enough that I've probably worked for every major company in our industry in the world. WWE being my latest, but when you come to WWE the level of spectacle and production in what we do is far and above anywhere else I've worked. It's kind of cool to be a part of the big show now, obviously I've had a fantastic career leading up to this point, so I'm kind of in the bonus."

Memphis being one of the greatest wrestling cities in the world:

"When you talk about great wrestling towns in the world, Memphis shoots up there into the top three, if not top two. There's been so much that has gone on here, epic encounters when it comes to our industry and tonight [on SmackDown] we look to keep that tradition going."

See Also Samoa Joe On Why He's All For WWE Raiding Indie Promotions

Going to towns that have a long history with wrestling:

"I think wrestling is kind of ingrained in the local culture [of Memphis]. I think we like coming to towns like this, especially leading into bigger shows. The crowds here have a lot more energy, they're very, very opinionated and make for wild TV."

You can see Joe's full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WMC Action News 5 with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.