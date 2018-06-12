WrestlingInc.com

Cody Has Message For Steroid Users, Big Names Set For MLW Battle Riot, Samoa Joe Vs. Aries In TNA

By Raj Giri | June 12, 2018

- Impact Wrestling uploaded the full math between Austin Aires and Samoa Joe at Slammiversary X, which you can watch in the video above. Aries defeated Joe via pinfall after a brainbuster to retain the X-Division championship.

- Major League Wrestling today announced John Hennigan (a.k.a. Johnny Impact, John Morrison), Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kevin Sullivan and ACH as the first four participants for the first-ever Battle Riot. The match will main event the June 19th FUSION TV taping in New York City at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY and will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope and there will be no disqualifications. Tickets for the event are are available now at this link.

- Cody Rhodes had some advice for potential opponents on steroids. He tweeted that steroids are "for a--holes" and to stay natural so that he doesn't blow them up quickly:



