Samoa Joe Changes His Hairstyle (Photo), Randy Orton Shoots A Bomb (Video), Star Wrestler Eyeing WWE

By Raj Giri | June 12, 2018

- Above is a video of Randy Orton with one of his stepsons and a friend doing some target practice. At the end of the video, Orton nailed his target and set off a small explosive.

- wralSportsFan has a story here about Duke senior wrestler Jacob Kasper, who is eyeing a WWE career. Kasper noted that he was a big fan of The Rock, Sting and Steve Austin when he was growing up, and that he has gotten the attention of WWE scout Gerald Brisco. While he has a WWE tryout later this month on June 27th, he said that he doesn't plan to pursue a WWE career until after the 2020 Olympic Games.

"In 2020, I plan to go to Tokyo and win a gold medal and then after than transition to the WWE and sports entertainment," Kasper said.

- Baron Corbin isn't the only one to shake up his look this week. As seen below, Samoa Joe was sporting a new hairstyle while doing media in Memphis this morning, which is a throwback to his look in TNA.



