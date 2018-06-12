Aleister Black Says That He Knows That Shawn Michaels Can Still Go In The Ring

Earlier this month in an interview with Sky Sports, Michaels initially said he would be receptive to an offer, but gave the warning fans would not be seeing the same competitor he was in his prime.

"I've been retired for eight years now and when it got to the five-year mark I thought people would start asking me but they just kind of stopped," Michaels said. "I think it's one of those that you would never say never about and if it was just for a one-off then it's something that I would take a look at. It would have to be done the right way and just for one match rather than something that ran for longer. It could be possible but people would have to accept they wouldn't be getting the Showstopper, Mr WrestleMania, and that I'm 52 years old now."

While working at the Download Festival in the UK over the weekend, NXT Champion Aleister Black spoke with Iain Chambers about Shawn Michaels' comments on returning to the ring. In the video above, Black was asked what he thought about the WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT Trainer giving it another go in the ring.

"I read that, I was very intrigued," Black said. "I think as a wrestler, a performer, that 'bug' never dies. I truly hope that he will come back for one more. In the back of my head I have a few things that I would like to see, obviously, I've connected myself to those things as well. We're gonna find out, if he does, it's going to be fantastic."

Black was then asked if Michaels gets in the ring at the WWE Performance Center and if he could still work a match.

"I know he can still go," Black quickly responded. "He can go. Don't worry about that."

In a final question, the NXT Champion was asked if Michaels could only face one wrestler who would he like to see Michaels face: AJ Styles or Daniel Bryan?

"You're asking me to pick the two guys - arguably - who are the best in the game," Black responded. "Each opponent has a specific thing that makes them ranked at the top of the world. I think I would like to see AJ more only because Shawn had a big hand in training Daniel and would have an advantage. However, then you could work with a 'student versus teacher' aspect of it, but I'd like it to be AJ. Sorry, Daniel."

Michaels had a more recent interview at last week's WWE "For Your Consideration" Emmy event and told Red Carper Report that today's wrestling is a "young man's game" back-stepping a bit from his previous comments with Sky Sports.

"I'm always humbled and very flattered the fact that after all these years people still believe enough in my ability to still do it," Michaels said. "Look, there's a part of me that knows I could, but at the same time this is a young man's game. I love the fact that the future of the WWE is in such good, capable hands. It's a pleasure for me to watch it and go forward. As much as it would be enjoyable to [wrestle], I'm more excited in seeing these young men take WWE into the future."

If you use some of the quotes in this article, please credit Ian Chambers (for Black's comments) and Red Carpet Report (for Michaels' comments) with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.