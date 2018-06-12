Big Increase For This Week's Total Bellas Viewership, Second-Highest Audience In Show History

Sunday's episode of WWE's Total Bellas on E! drew 734,000 viewers and ranked #18 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up 12.2% from last week's episode, which drew 654,000 viewers and ranked #22 for the night on cable, and a new high for this season. It looks like viewership may be increasing as the breakup (or storyline breakup) between John Cena and Nikki Bella plays out on TV but this week's show focused more on WWE action than it did the Cena/Nikki storyline.

This is also the second-highest Total Bellas viewership in the history of the show. The second episode of the first season drew 756,000 viewers.

Fear The Walking Dead topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership on cable with 2.320 million viewers.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 3 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 517,000 viewers

Episode 2: 505,000 viewers

Episode 3: 654,000 viewers

Episode 4: 734,000 viewers

Episode 5:

Season 1 Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode

Season 2 Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily