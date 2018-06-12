WrestlingInc.com

WWE Legend Returning On Tonight's SmackDown For Segment With AJ Styles

By Marc Middleton | June 12, 2018

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler will return to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from his hometown of Memphis, TN. Lawler will be interviewing WWE Champion AJ Styles for the Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown.

Below is WWE's announcement on the interview:

Jerry "The King" Lawler to interview WWE Champion AJ Styles

Before he takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday, WWE Champion AJ Styles will address the WWE Universe and his opponent one last time in a special interview tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

Since SmackDown LIVE is taking place in Memphis, Tenn., tonight, there is perhaps no better person to interview The Phenomenal One than WWE Hall of Famer and Memphis native Jerry "The King" Lawler.

What hard-hitting questions will "The King" have for the WWE Champion? What message will Styles be looking to send Nakamura before their showdown this Sunday? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

