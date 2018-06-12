WrestlingInc.com

Chris Jericho Vs. Laila Ali Rap Battle Videos, Fans On Big Cass Hurting Daniel Bryan, RAW Top 10

By Marc Middleton | June 12, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in North Little Rock.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Big Cass actually knows how to break Daniel Bryan's leg. As of this writing, 79% voted, "No. Bryan's right, and Cass hasn't trained enough to know how to properly apply his strength." The rest went with, "Yes. He's better prepared than Bryan gives him credit for."

- As noted, Sunday's episode of Drop The Mic on TBS featured WWE Superstars (Alicia Fox, The Bella Twins, SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella) in a rap battle against the cast of Netflix's Glow series. The show also featured Chris Jericho vs. Laila Ali. Below are videos from Jericho vs. Ali plus the Rap-Up segment for the episode:

For those who missed them, below are videos from the WWE vs. Glow battle:

