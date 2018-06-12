Expected Title Match Not Confirmed For MITB PPV, Vince McMahon - Undercover Boss Footage, WWE Stock

- The Wrap has released a new clip from Stephanie McMahon's appearance on the Celebrity Boss edition of Undercover Boss, which airs this Friday night. Stephanie adopts a southern accent and wears a blonde wig, posing as a single mom named Sam who is trying to learn more about WWE for her blog. Vince McMahon is featured on the episode, as seen in the clip above.

- WWE stock was down 0.14% today, closing at $62.00 per share. Today's high was $62.57 and the low was $61.73.

- It's worth noting that The B Team vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt has not been confirmed for Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view as of this writing. Hardy and Wyatt addressed the new #1 contenders with a wacky promo on last night's RAW and below is video from a weekend WWE live event in Bossier City, LA with the champions delivering another warning. Matt says the "B" in The B Team will stand for "Broken" before this is all over.