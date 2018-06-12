AJ Styles Not Booked For Most WWE Live Events This Month

As noted, WWE Champion AJ Styles has not wrestled in nearly three weeks, with his last bout being a dark match against Shinsuke Nakamura after the May 22nd SmackDown tapings. His last televised match was his non-title loss to Nakamura on the May 15th episode of SmackDown Live.

Styles has not been booked for recent SmackDown live events, and is not scheduled for this Saturday's house show in Dubuque, Iowa, the night before the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Outside of television tapings, he is only booked for one live event - this Monday's show in Fort Wayne, Indiana - until the WWE show in Tokyo on June 29th. He is back to a regular schedule after that.

Styles is scheduled to defend his title against Nakamura at this Sunday's Money In The Back pay-per-view.