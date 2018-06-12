WWE Announces Injury To SmackDown Star, Match Nixed

WWE has announced that Sin Cara is unable to compete due to a shoulder injury. The storyline is that he suffered the injury during last Tuesday's backstage attack at the hands of Andrade "Cien" Almas.

Cara vs. Almas was set to take place on tonight's SmackDown but the match has been nixed.

It should be noted that Cara worked weekend WWE live events, losing to Almas.

Below is WWE's announcement on Cara's status: