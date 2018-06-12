Daniel Bryan On Wrestling His Heart Out Tonight, Ronda Rousey's Message To Nia Jax, WWE - Red Sox

- Above is new video of Daniel Bryan backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown, where he will face Shelton Benjamin in singles action. Regarding recent comments from Benjamin, Bryan says he has a lot of respect for Benjamin as they have traveled in a lot of the same circles. They both took different paths after being in WWE developmental - Shelton had early success and then went around the world to win championships everywhere he went, Bryan traveled the world early and won championships everywhere he went, including in WWE.

"Now I have a lot of respect for Shelton because he is a technical master and tonight you are going to see two technical masterminds go at it, at the place I love more than anywhere else, which is SmackDown Live," Bryan continued. "And not only that, we're right here in Memphis. Do you know what Memphis is? Do you know what Memphis is? Memphis is where Occupy RAW happened. 4 years ago, Occupy RAW, right here in Memphis, is what caused me to go against Triple H at WrestleMania XXX and when I won that match, it propelled me into the main event at WrestleMania XXX. All of it happened right here in Memphis because of Occupy RAW. So this building has a special place in my heart and tonight I'm going to wrestle my heart out against Shelton Benjamin."

- The MLB's Boston Red Sox have announced WWE Night at Fenway Park for Wednesday, July 11th. Boston will be playing the Texas Rangers that night. Fans who purchase tickets will also receive WWE-themed Dustin Pedroia bobbleheads. Kofi Kingston will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch that night and 50 fans with tickets will be chosen for a special photo-op with Kofi before the game.

- Ronda Rousey took to Instagram this evening and wrote the following to RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax after their face-off on last night's RAW. Rousey vs. Jax will take place at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, Rousey's first singles match with the company.

@niajaxwwe unlike you, trying to challenge me when I'm "not ready" - I want you at your very best this Sunday. I spared your elbow last night because I want the whole world to know I defeated you at your absolute best #IWasBornReady see you at #moneyinthebank #june17th #mitb #niavsronda