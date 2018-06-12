WWE NXT Live Event Results From Paris (6/11): Takeover Previews, The Undisputed Era, Shayna Baszler

Thanks to Erick Leoboldt for the following WWE NXT live event results from Monday's show in Paris, France:

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake in a strong opener. Heavy Machinery was over big with the crowd and hit the Compactor for the win

* Zack Gibson defeated Tyler Bate

* Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans. Tension between Belair and Evans led to LeRae getting the pin on Evans. Belair and Evans argued after the match

* Ricochet and Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa. Great match with lots of energy and in-ring action, near falls. Ciampa tapped out to the Gargano Escape for the end. Ricochet and Gargano celebrated with a French flag after the match

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Nikki Cross by submission. This was a borefest and slowed the whole show down with Baszler keeping Cross down

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong). This was match of the night and should have been the main event. The Undisputed Era were the MVPs of the show, really shining as Superstars. Dunne pinned O'Reilly with a Bitter End for the end but he walked out on the celebration, leaving Burch and Lorcan in the ring

* NXT Champion Aleister Black retained over Lars Sullivan by disqualification. A strong, aggressive match that left me feeling hopeful for Takeover. Lars tried a few times to put Black away and became more frustrated after a Freak Accident failed. Lars argued with the referee and shoved him down for the DQ. Lars brought a table into the ring and tried to put Black through it but Black put him through it with a Black Mass. Black did a post-match promo that thanked the fans of France as he has history here