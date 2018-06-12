The Bar Loses SmackDown Dark Match, Sin Cara Vs. Andrade Almas Update (Video), Heavy Machinery

- Above is new video of WWE NXT Superstars Heavy Machinery indulging in French macaroons while in on tour in Paris this week. Monday's live event in Paris saw Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeat The Forgotten Sons, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, in the opening match.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat The Bar. The finish came when Gallows pinned Cesaro after a Magic Killer.

- As noted, Sin Cara vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas was nixed from this week's SmackDown after WWE announced a left shoulder injury to Cara, suffered during the attack from Almas that occurred on last Tuesday's show. It should be noted that Almas defeated Cara at several weekend WWE live events.

Cara tweeted the following promo to Almas and said he will be back to get revenge next Tuesday. Almas and Zelina Vega also weighed in on the matter, seen below:

This is not the end, @AndradeCienWWE . You have another Tuesday to smile as a coward.



Tienes otro martes para sonreír como un cobarde. pic.twitter.com/0ESsqfSTF3 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 12, 2018

YES. @SinCaraWWE is just looking for a way to get out of this match!!! He can't hide forever! ?????? https://t.co/M3lC9mpQ01 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 12, 2018