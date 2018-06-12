WWE NXT Live Event Results From Antwerp (6/12): Champions Team Up, UK Star Gets NA Title Shot, More

Thanks to Josie Herrmann for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Antwerp, Belgium:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* Wolfgang defeated Steve Cutler

* Dakot Kai and Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Zack Gibson

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick String retained over Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Nikki Cross

* NXT Champion Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan, The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa