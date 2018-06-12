WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Antwerp (6/12): Champions Team Up, UK Star Gets NA Title Shot, More

By Marc Middleton | June 12, 2018
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Antwerp (6/12): Champions Team Up, UK Star Gets NA Title Shot, More Photo Credit: @Gravenbabies

Thanks to Josie Herrmann for the following WWE NXT live event results from tonight's show in Antwerp, Belgium:

* Heavy Machinery defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* Wolfgang defeated Steve Cutler

* Dakot Kai and Candice LeRae defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Zack Gibson

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick String retained over Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Nikki Cross

* NXT Champion Aleister Black, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano defeated Lars Sullivan, The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top