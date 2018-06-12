CM Punk's UFC Opponent Has Words For Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella took part in an Instagram Q&A this week. During the session, Bryan was asked if he could beat CM Punk's UFC 225 opponent, Mike Jackson.
"I think the answer... I can beat him on the ground for sure... I think," Bryan said. Brie added, "you could definitely beat him."
Jackson, who dominated Punk at UFC 225 this past Saturday to secure a unanimous decision victory with all of the judges scoring the fight 30-26, replied on Twitter, "Hey, @WWEDanielBryan, don't let your mouth write a check your ass can't cash. You don't want to get potatoed like your mans did at #UFC225."
Bryan simply replied:
Interesting ?? https://t.co/QnbaPglNgb— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 13, 2018