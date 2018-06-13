Daniel Bryan Battles The Miz After TV Taping, Identity Of Akira Tozawa's 205 Live Opponent, Lio Rush

- Above is another promo for Lio Rush, who will be making his 205 Live debut soon. Rush said that he feels disrespected for being left out of two Cruiserweight tournaments and is ready to prove that he's at the right place at the right time.

- Akira Tozawa defeated local wrestler Steve Irby on tonight's episode of 205 Live. Irby is independent wrestler Joey Lynch, who is a student and wrestles for Heath Slater's "Face 2 Face" wrestling school in Morrow, GA.

- The dark match after tonight's SmackDown Live and 205 Live tapings featured Daniel Bryan facing The Miz, which Bryan won. Bryan was very over with the crowd, and at one point had them chanting "punch his face."

