Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* EC3 defeated Kassius Ohno. Ohno catches the knees on a senton. EC3 works a vise grip on the neck. Kassius with some stiff elbows and a senton. Ohno hits a senton on the floor outside the ring. EC3 necks Ohno on the ropes and hits the One Percent for the win



* Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah in a quick match. Bianca does the deadlift into a gorilla press and throws Aliyah into the turnbuckle, and hits a Burning Hammer-style facebuster move for the win

* NXT Champion Aleister Black comes out for a promo. Says Lars catching his leg as he went for the Black Mass rattled him, but at Chicago, Lars will Fade to Black. Lars interrupts, and charges the ring. They trade strikes, but Lars gets the advantage and hits two Freak Accidents. Lars then carries Aleister and the belt to the announce table, where he drapes Black over the top of it and poses over him with the title

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly in the main event. This was a great match. Some great technical wrestling to start. Kyle kicks Pete's knee as he goes for the flip out of the corner. Pete with strikes. Pete lands on his feet off a suplex attempt, and hits a powerbomb for a pin attempt, but Kyle transitions into a triangle. Kyle with a brainbuster for 2. Kyle reverses Bitter End into a choke hold, that Pete powers out of into an sitout armbar. They trade strikes, and Pete nails a forearm on Kyle as he runs at him. Pete hits The Bitter End for the win. After the match, The Undisputed Era runs down and attack Pete, but Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch even the odds. Oney and Danny clear the ring and motion for the titles while staring down Undisputed Era