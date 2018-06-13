NJPW President On How They Need To Improve, Match Added To ROH Best In The World, NJPW Star Trims Up

- Over the weekend the new NJPW President Harold Meij opened Dominion to talk about how thrilled he was to take NJPW to the next level. After the event, Meij spoke briefly with the media, giving a preview of his strategy for the company.

"I'm getting ready to reveal our strategy soon," Meij said. "The one thing I can tell you for certain, is that increasing our international base is priority. To do that, we have to really think about what it is that fans want to see. We want to make that our focus going forward. That's for sure. Thinking about international fans, we don't have enough English content yet, unfortunately. This is where we need to improve."

- ROH announced KUSHIDA vs. Jay Letahal for ROH Best in the World on July 22. Below is the updated PPV card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Cody vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* The Kingdom (c) vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Adam Page vs. Punishment Martinez

* Flip Gordon vs. Bully Ray

* Sumie Sakai, Tenille Dashwood, Jenny Rose, and Mayu Iwatani vs. Kelly Klein, Hazuki, Kagetsu, and Hana Kimura

* KUSHIDA vs. Jay Lethal

- NJPW Star Bad Luck Fale showed off his recent weight loss where he's dropped nearly 49 pounds, thanks to incorporating weights into his training.