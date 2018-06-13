Why New Day Were Not At SmackDown, Tye Dillinger Reveals That He Was A Bully, Titus O'Neil - Batista

- Mandy Rose, Tye Dillinger, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara and Dasha Fuentes spoke at the Boys and Girls Club in Memphis on Tuesday as part of the Be a STAR program to prevent bullying. WMC Action News 5 spoke to Dillinger and Rose at the event, as seen in the video above. Rose revealed that her older brothers used to tease her about her weight, calling her "fatso" and "hamburger," which gave her "a little bit of a complex." Dillinger revealed that he used to be on the other side of the spectrum.

"I wasn't bullied growing up, I did a little bit of bullying myself, I was actually on the other side," Dillinger revealed. "I made jokes, I laughed at certain people, I joined in on that. It actually took someone standing up to me and telling me that I was being... using nice words, I was being a very bad guy."

- The New Day's segment on SmackDown Live was pre-taped, as the group was at E3 and kicked off the E3 2018 Fortnite Battle Royale. As noted, they will play Street Fighter against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at the event this Thursday.

- As seen below, Titus O'Neil paid a visit to Batista on the set of Batista's upcoming action-comedy film, Stuber, which also stars Kumail Nanjiani.