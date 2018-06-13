Rusev Says He Was Screwed On SmackDown, Hideo Itami Reacts To Triple Threat, Go-Home WWE NXT Tonight

- Above is new backstage video of Rusev talking to Dasha Fuentes backstage at last night's WWE SmackDown. Rusev says he was screwed by special referee The Miz but that's not the first time it's happened. He says what happened on SmackDown doesn't matter as he's going to win his first Money In the Bank match on Sunday. Rusev ends the video by sending a shout-out to his parents in Bulgaria.

- The following matches & segments have been confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode, the final show before "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday:

* EC3 vs. Kassius Ohno

* Bianca Belair vs. Aliyah

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defends against NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly

* NXT Champion Aleister Black speaks

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Hideo Itami vs. Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali for next Tuesday's episode. Itami tweeted the following on the match and took a jab at Drake: