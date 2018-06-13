Carmella On If She's Ready For Asuka, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch Warn The Undisputed Era, WWE Network

- Above is new backstage video of SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella after tapping out to Asuka in the ten-woman main event of last night's WWE SmackDown. Carmella says she wasn't ready for a match on SmackDown and was distracted by all the other Superstars in the ring. She goes on and says she will be ready for Asuka on Sunday at Money In the Bank but the real question is if Asuka is ready for her.

- The WWE Network Shorts Collection was updated this week with two additions - Asuka and The Miz visiting a dog shelter after their Mixed Match Challenge win and footage from the WrestleMania 34 Golf Tournament in New Orleans. The Hidden Gems Collection will be updated on Thursday and we should have more details on that soon.

- Below is new video of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan sending a warning to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era ahead of their title shot at "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday. Burch and Lorcan were going to respond to the recent Undisputed Era skits with a video of their own but they have decided to send their message in the ring on Saturday.