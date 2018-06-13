WWE Looks At The New Day Vs. Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Game Battle, Lio Rush Hypes 205 Debut, MITB

- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at The New Day vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a Street Fighter V battle at the EC3 convention in Los Angeles tomorrow. Cathy looks at what led up to the video game battle of WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling stars.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match participant has the best chance to bring the briefcase home to the blue brand. As of this writing, 44% chose Charlotte Flair while 36% voted for Becky Lynch, 12% for Lana and 8 for Naomi.

- As noted, WWE aired a new debut teaser for Lio Rush on last night's WWE 205 Live episode. The WWE NXT Superstar tweeted the following after the vignette aired: