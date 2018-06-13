Former NFL Standout Earns UFC Contract, UFC 225 Fight Motion, Contender Series Results

- Through the use of the special "Fight Motion" cameras, check out a series of highlights from the recent UFC 225 card. The cameras picked up incredible moments featuring the likes of Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Colby Covington, Holly Holm, Rafael dos Anjos and CM Punk.

Inside the United Center in Chicago, Whittaker scored a main event victory over Romero, Covington claimed the interim welterweight title with a decision vs. dos Anjos, Holm bested Megan Anderson and Punk lost for the second time inside the Octagon to Mike Jackson.

- The second season of Dana White's Contender Series aired Tuesday night on UFC Fight Pass with Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy scoring future UFC deals. Hardy, who made his pro debut on the card, was signed to a developmental deal.

Menifield earned his contract with an eight-second knockout of Dashawn Boatwright in the main event from The Ultimate Fighter gym. Menifield connected right off the bat and finished Boatwright, improving to 7-0 in his career.

Hardy's victory - and subsequent involvement in the UFC - was met with some protest. While he was playing in the NFL, Hardy was charged with domestic assault. He ended up earning a 57-second knockout of Austen Lane, also a former NFL player, on the card.

"You see he has power, but he needs to work more and get more fights," White said. "I have a few ideas on what to do with this guy. We'll try to build him up."

Hardy earned second team all-pro status while playing in the NFL, a career which included stops with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. He earned three wins as an amateur before being signed to fight on the Contender Series.

Complete results from the show are below:

* Alonzo Menifield def. Dashawn Boatwright via TKO (strikes) at :08 of Round 1

* Chris Curtis def. Sean Lally TKO (strikes) at 1:37 of Round 3

* Greg Hardy def. Austen Lane via TKO (strikes) at :57 of Round 1

* Montel Jackson def. Rico DiSciullo via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of Round 3

* Kevin Holland def. Will Santiago via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)