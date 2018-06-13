Bobby Roode On Which WWE Hall Of Famer He Idolized Growing Up

There are common names on the list of professional wrestlers people idolized growing up, and wanted to mirror their wrestling career after. For wrestlers who grew up watching 80s wrestling, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are common choices. For wrestlers who grew up watching 90s wrestling, Steve Austin and The Rock are the common names mentioned.

For Bobby Roode, based on an interview with 710 KEEL, one of the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all time is who caught his attention from an early age. According to Roode, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig was the person who he looked forward to watching. Asked about a person who he wanted to have a dream match with, Roode did not hesitate to choose Hennig.

"If there was a dream match I could do, it would definitely be in a match against Curt Hennig," said Roode. "I think growing watching him, I have hours and hours and hours of footage of 'Mr. Perfect' Curt Hennig and just studied his stuff for years. So, unfortunately, that will never happen, but if there was a dream match, that would be it."

This month, 41-year-old Roode celebrates his 20th year in the pro wrestling business. In 2016, after 18 years in the business, Roode left Impact Wrestling to pursue a career in the WWE by way of NXT. Roode stayed in NXT from April of 2016 until the SmackDown Live following SummerSlam 2017, winning the NXT Championship during his time spent with the brand. Since his time on the main roster, Roode had a short reign as United States Champion, and now has the opportunity to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Even with 20 years in the business, Roode said he remains excited because he is "living the dream [and] getting a chance to do what I love to do every single day," so that keeps him "always upbeat." To stay in shape, Roode stated that he eats 10-12 boiled eggs a day to maintain his protein.

