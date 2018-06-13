New Comics On Roddy Piper Revealed, Ricochet's Entrance At WWE NXT Paris (Video), Virgil, Thrasher

- WWE posted this video of Ricochet making his entrance at Monday's WWE NXT live event in Paris. As noted, Ricochet may have suffered an injury during the match, which saw Ricochet and Johnny Gargano defeat The Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa. Ricochet then missed Tuesday's live event in Belgium but is on his way back to the United States today with the rest of the crew. Stay tuned for updates on the potential injury as Ricochet is scheduled to face Dream at "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday.

- Former WWE star Virgil turns 56 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Headbanger Thrasher turns 49 and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Jacques "The Mountie" Rougeau turns 58. Also, today would have been the 67th birthday of AAA founder Antonio Pena.

See Also Roddy Piper's Daughter On Ronda Rousey Wearing His Jacket To The Ring At The Royal Rumble

- Mess Bucket Comics has announced a new comic series on WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, to be written by Dominic Riggio and illustrated by Erik Hodson. Below is the teaser tweet from Mess Bucket and a comment from Piper's widow, Kitty Toombs:

Mess Bucket Comics is proud to announce our newest project. We will be publishing a comic book for Rowdy Roddy Piper! Written by Dominic Riggio and illustrated by @DreadedDinosaur More details to come! pic.twitter.com/RGCqnkJvE4 — Mess Bucket Comics (@MessBucketComic) June 12, 2018