WWE Star Featured In Video Game, WWE Hypes Bianca Belair Match, WWE Marquee Matches Intro Video

- Above is the intro for the newest edition of WWE Marquee Matches on the WWE Network, featuring host Charly Caruso and a look at the 2011 Money In the Bank pay-per-view. That episode went live last night and as noted, an episode on Money In the Bank 2014 will premiere tonight at 9pm EST while an episode on Money In the Bank 2017 will premiere on Thursday at 8pm EST.

- A Bianca Belair push has been teased in WWE NXT for some time and tonight's match with Aliyah comes after the recent vignettes looking at "The EST of NXT." WWE posted the following teaser for the match:

Can Aliyah best the surging Bianca Belair? Bianca Belair is one of the fastest-rising Superstars in NXT, but given her supreme confidence, is she vulnerable to an upset? The battle-tested Aliyah will certainly look to do just that as she faces The EST of NXT this week. Will Aliya overcome Belair's intimidating size and strength, or will the powerhouse of the NXT Women's division continue to run roughshod over her opponents? Find out when WWE NXT streams live tonight at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Xavier Woods has been announced as a playable character in the Super Bomberman R video game, available on Xbox One, PS4 and Stream. Woods is featured in his New Day attire with a unicorn horn and Francesca the trombone. Below is a tweet from Woods and the announcement from Konami:

Super Bomberman R has launched and we are beyond fired up to have Xavier Woods Bomber @XavierWoodsPhD join the ranks!! A global wrestling superstar and video game guru, this Bomber hosts his own game channel for his millions of fans! https://t.co/cUC66hXB7G #Bomberman #HaveABlast pic.twitter.com/ZRP1TdeBSD — Konami (@Konami) June 12, 2018