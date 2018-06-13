WrestlingInc.com

Aleister Black Corrects Lars Sullivan On Twitter, WWE TV Show Nominated, Sheamus - Sin Cara Video

By Marc Middleton | June 13, 2018

- Sheamus trains with Sin Cara in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE's Total Divas has been nominated for Choice Reality TV Show in the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Fox. The show is going up against The Voice, MasterChef Junior, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, The Four and Lip Sync Battle.

Voting begins today and ends next Tuesday at 12pm EST. You can vote at this link or in a Twitter post using @TotalDivas and #ChoiceRealityTVShow. The awards will air on Sunday, August 12th at 8pm EST on Fox.

Big Increase For This Week's Total Bellas Viewership, Second-Highest Audience In Show History
See Also
Big Increase For This Week's Total Bellas Viewership, Second-Highest Audience In Show History

- Lars Sullivan and WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their main event match at NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday night. As noted, Black will be in the ring on tonight's NXT episode to address Lars.





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top