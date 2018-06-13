Aleister Black Corrects Lars Sullivan On Twitter, WWE TV Show Nominated, Sheamus - Sin Cara Video

- Sheamus trains with Sin Cara in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE's Total Divas has been nominated for Choice Reality TV Show in the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Fox. The show is going up against The Voice, MasterChef Junior, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, The Four and Lip Sync Battle.

Voting begins today and ends next Tuesday at 12pm EST. You can vote at this link or in a Twitter post using @TotalDivas and #ChoiceRealityTVShow. The awards will air on Sunday, August 12th at 8pm EST on Fox.

- Lars Sullivan and WWE NXT Champion Aleister Black had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their main event match at NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday night. As noted, Black will be in the ring on tonight's NXT episode to address Lars.

This Saturday night, you will see the unraveling of the "mysterious" Aleister Black. He will face the ultimate humiliation, emasculation, and dehumanization. I know he reads my Twitter. Hey Aliester, go ahead and get a tattoo that says "Lars Sullivan Territory".. you've earned it — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) June 12, 2018

Is that not what it says? Lol!! I'll scramble your brains even more come Saturday night. https://t.co/Ffzzshm7xy — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) June 12, 2018