Goldust Remembers Phone Call From Vince McMahon (Video), WWE NXT Tapings Updates, SmackDown Top 10

- The next two sets of WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University are sold out - Thursday, January 21st and Wednesday, July 18th. Tickets for the tapings on Thursday, August 23rd will go on sale Friday, July 13th at 10am EST.

- Below is a clip from this week's WWE Photo Shoot with Goldust talking about how he went from "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes to Goldust. The WWE veteran recalls the phone call he received from Vince McMahon and how Vince kept using the word "androgynous" while discussing the character.

"At this point in my career I wanted to kind of do something on my own, step out of my father's shadow and try to accomplish something as Dustin, away from the Rhodes name just a little bit, I guess," Goldust said. "I just said, 'OK, let's do this.' And I hung up the phone, and immediately I ran to the dictionary and looked up androgynous. And my jaw dropped, 'What did I just get myself into?'"