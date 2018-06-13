Stephanie McMahon's Undercover Boss Transformation (Video), WWE DVD Hosts, Bobby Lashley - SuperCard

- WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund (Disc 1), Jonathan Coachman (Disc 2) and Charly Caruso (Disc 3) will host WWE's "30 Years of SummerSlam" DVD that hits stores on August 28th. The set will include 18 matches, a series of "Reports and Recaps" to highlights important SummerSlam milestones and newly-filmed segments with the hosts. You can pre-order the DVD at a sale price by using this Amazon link. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, above is the trailer for the set.

- WWE announced the following SuperCard update today, featuring the debut of Bobby Lashley:

WWE SuperCard unveils Goliath tier in new update WWE SuperCard's latest update includes an all-new Goliath tier of Superstar cards and the in-game debut of Bobby Lashley. Players of WWE SuperCard are about to receive an update of biblical proportions. On Wednesday, 2K and Cat Daddy Games unveiled the all-new Goliath tier of Superstar cards as part of a new update. It is available today for free download to all players on iOS and Android. Those clamoring for new competition in WWE SuperCard will find plenty of new challengers in the Goliath tier. The new tier adds over 70 cards to the mix, including familiar faces like Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss or the long-awaited WWE SuperCard debut of Bobby Lashley. WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- As noted, Friday's Celebrity Boss edition of Undercover Boss on CBS will feature Stephanie McMahon posing as a single mom named Sam, who is trying to find out more about WWE for her blog. The RAW Commissioner posted the following video and photos to Instagram that show her transformation from Stephanie to Sam, a 3 hour process. Also below is the latest preview for the show: