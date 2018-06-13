Full Drew Gulak Vs. Jack Gallagher WWE UK Title Tournament Video, Undisputed Era Backstage, Stock

- As seen above, WWE has released full video from the WWE UK Title tournament match between Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher, filmed at the recent WWE NXT TV tapings. Gallagher will now face Zack Gibson in the quarterfinals on June 18th at Royal Albert Hall in London.

- WWE stock was down 0.48% today, closing at $61.70 per share. Today's high was $62.73 and the low was $61.29.

See Also Adam Cole Talks Pressure Of Carrying NXT After Talent Get Called Up To Main Roster

- Below are backstage videos of The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong) at the recent Download Festival in the UK. Friday's show saw Strong and O'Reilly retain over Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne while Saturday's show saw Cole retain over Marcel Barthel. Cole, Strong and O'Reilly teamed up at Sunday's show for a six-man loss to Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.