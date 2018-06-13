Karl Anderson Responds To Luke Harper Tweet About His 'Hot Asian Wife,' Rock - Gal Gadot, HBK DVD

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will be teaming up for the upcoming action movie, Red Notice. The duo had starred in several of the Fast & Furious films together. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has worked with Johnson on Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, will direct. According to Deadline, while details are being kept under wraps, the movie is described as "a globe-trotting, action-comedy, heist thriller designed as a three-hander between Johnson, Gadot and another male star who'll soon be set." While details of Johnson's role were not disclosed, Gadot will play "a brilliant and mysterious figure in the art world."

- A three-disc Shawn Michaels DVD is set to be released in late September or early October, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork. The collection, titled Shawn Michaels – The Showstopper Unreleased, will feature never-before-released matches of Michaels.

- As noted, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers for the straps on the Money In The Bank Kickoff Show this Sunday. Harper sent a tweet this week, asking Anderson if his "hot Asian wife" is coming, which led to the exchange below:

Is your hot Asian wife coming Karl? pic.twitter.com/9KsZdsbhk2 — . (@LukeHarperWWE) June 13, 2018