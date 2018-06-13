- Above, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks preview the "Bullet Club is Fine" marathon on July 7 on AXS TV starting at 12pm ET. The trio will look at some of the best NJPW matches before the G1 Special in San Francisco, California where IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will face Rhodes.

- ROH did a 10 Questions with Flip Gordon and asked about if he gets booked for "All In" what would it mean to him:

"It would mean everything to me," Gordon said. "This is the biggest independent show ever and only the best get to be in the show. I want to prove that I belong in that group of wrestlers and I can only do that by being 'All In.'"

- After last weekend's NJPW Dominion event, CHAOS' firm grip on the company's titles slipped quite a bit with Goto, Okada, Ospreay, and Sho/Yoh all losing their titles. IWGP US Champion Jay White tweeted about him being the last of the group to hold a title.