Shayna Baszler On Potentially Working With The MMA Four Horsewomen In WWE

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler spoke with Rock Sins when NXT worked at the Download Festival over the weekend. Here are some of the highlights:

How the transition from MMA to pro wrestling has been:

"It's been smoother I think because I'm a catch wrestler, I've been a catch wrestler in MMA, Josh Barnett my main head coach for like 12 years he is a professional wrestler as well as a fighter. Bill Robinson would teach us for mixed martial arts as well as sports entertainment, this is what I've been in for a while so I think I have a leg up on people that are like 'I fight MMA, I think I like this so I'm gonna try it' I've been involved in this a lot longer than people realize as far as the training and the working for it too."

Working in front of a British crowd and a Download Festival crowd who may not all be wrestling fans:

"Yeah, I think you have to work a little bit to show who you are because they don't just know, but that's the stuff I did in MMA, so it's not unfamiliar to me to let people know who I am. It's also interesting because a British crowd is different to an American crowd, so that aspect has been more mind-blowing to me than the fact that it's at a music festival and not a traditional wrestling show."

See Also Triple H Talks NXT Possibly Getting TV Deal Someday, Rumors Of Building A New Performance Center

Wanting to eventually work with the other MMA Four Horsewomen in WWE:

"It's a little of both. I'm not going to sidetrack off of my path and the things I'm doing and what I want to accomplish, but who doesn't want their friends with them at work every day, so it's awesome, and it's what we've done, once we were living together and training together and we clicked the four of us after the Ultimate Fighter. It's like when Ronda was UFC Champion and Jess was in Invicta and we were all kind of doing our own thing in MMA as well as supporting so it's kind of the same thing just on the other side of the coin."

Baszler also discussed being a metal fan. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.