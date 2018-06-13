ROH Announces A US Vs. UK Tournament, Jushin Liger Beats Up A Baseball Mascot, Women Of Honor Match

- Above is a Women of Honor match featuring Stacy Shadows and Stella Grey. Shadows would hit big suplex for the pinfall victory.

- Ring of Honor announced the first-ever ROH International Cup: United States vs. United Kingdom. The tournament will take place during its Honor ReUnited UK tour on August 16 (Edinburgh), 18 (Doncaster), and 19 (London). There will be four first-round matches pitting US vs. UK wrestlers on the first show, the semis and finals will take place on the second show, and the winner of the Cup will face the ROH World Champion on the third show.

- In the video below, NJPW Star Jushin Thunder Liger threw out the first pitch at a baseball game in Japan. He then proceeded to beat up and pin one of the mascots who decided to charge the mound.