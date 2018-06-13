WrestlingInc.com

Another WWE Star Calls Out Memphis Sheraton Hotel, Rusev Says He's Pressing Charges, More On Theft

By Marc Middleton | June 13, 2018

We noted earlier this week how Rusev took to Twitter to accuse staff at the Sheraton Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee of theft.

SmackDown General Manager Paige also called the hotel out on Twitter today. You can see her tweet below.

Rusev gave an update today on Twitter, saying he was pressing charges after the Sheraton head of security said it was his fault for leaving items in the room. Rusev also noted that a police report was filed and that a "Do Not Disturb" sign was left on the door at the time of the theft. You can also see two of Rusev's related tweets below:




