Another WWE Star Calls Out Memphis Sheraton Hotel, Rusev Says He's Pressing Charges, More On Theft

We noted earlier this week how Rusev took to Twitter to accuse staff at the Sheraton Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee of theft.

SmackDown General Manager Paige also called the hotel out on Twitter today. You can see her tweet below.

Rusev gave an update today on Twitter, saying he was pressing charges after the Sheraton head of security said it was his fault for leaving items in the room. Rusev also noted that a police report was filed and that a "Do Not Disturb" sign was left on the door at the time of the theft. You can also see two of Rusev's related tweets below:

If you're in the Memphis area don't EVER stay at the @SheratonMemphis it's literally the worst. Things stolen, bad customer service and room service takes two hours just for a salad and WE are the inconvenience. Ugh. The worst. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 13, 2018

Thank you @sheratonhotels Memphis for "cleaning" the room and stealing my wife camera and my money from my wallet — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 11, 2018