Ex-WWE Star's Daughter Makes Her Wrestling Debut (Photos), Rosa Mendes Wrestling Training (Video)

- Former WWE star Rosa Mendes, who is pursuing a career on the independent wrestling circuit, is making an effort to expand her moveset. Here are videos of her practicing the crossbody maneuver at Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles, California last week.

- Bianca Carelli, who is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, made her wrestling debut on Saturday in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada for Battle Arts Professional Wrestling.

And here was last night... my first shot in the ring... a womens tag team match !!! pic.twitter.com/NLPWmfS3wW — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) June 11, 2018

In a tweet to his daughter, Marella told her to enjoy the adventure.

You have a long journey ahead of you, enjoy the adventure https://t.co/tUG0WLnyJf — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) June 11, 2018

He also wrote the following on Instagram:

Carelli won the Miss Teen Ontario-World pageant in 2013. According to this bio on her, she is now 22 years old (and turning 23 on June 29).