G1 Climax Official Theme Revealed, NJPW Kizuna Road Featured Matches, Cody On Upcoming ROH Match

By Joshua Gagnon | June 14, 2018

- Above, Cody Rhodes (with Brandi Rhodes) hyped his upcoming match against Shane Taylor at this weekend's ROH State of the Art: Dallas. Cody reminded Taylor that the last time he was in Dallas he burned Christopher Daniels by putting him through a flaming table in their Texas Deathmatch. This time around he's hoping they can just work things out for safety reasons.

- NJPW's next tour (Kizuna Road) starts tomorrow with the following main event matches over the next four shows:

* June 15 - Ryusuke Taguchi, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson, Michael Elgin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Hirooki Goto, and Kazuchika Okada (Elimination Match)
* June 17 - Michael Elgin (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (NEVER Openweight Championship)
* June 18 - Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. El Desperado (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)
* June 19 - Super Strong Machine's retirement match

- NJPW announced the official theme for this year's G1 Climax (July 14 - August 12), "Break the Contradictions" by Man with a Mission. Participants, blocks, and key main events will be announced on June 17, 18, and 19 respectively. You can check out the song below.

