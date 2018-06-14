How Many Stars Did Kenny Omega Vs. Kazuchika Okada At Dominion Receive?, Chris Jericho Vs. Naito

Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion last weekend set a new high for match ratings in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The two out of three falls / no time limit match earned 7 stars by Observer editor Dave Meltzer. After losing the first fall, Omega won two straight to end Okada's historic run at 720 days. The match lasted 69:49.

The first Omega vs. Okada match at Wrestle Kingdom in 2017 had previously set a new high of 6 stars. Up until then, it was believed that the ratings only went to 5 stars. Since the first Omega vs. Okada meeting, six matches have earned more than 5 stars, all in NJPW, including last Saturday's Omega vs. Okada bout.

Chris Jericho earned another high rating from The Observer for his match with Tetsuya Naito at Dominion, with that match scoring 4.5 stars. Jericho's match with Omega at Wrestle Kingdom this past January had earned 5 stars, which was the highest rating by The Observer for any Jericho match in his career.