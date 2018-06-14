EC3 On Why He Antagonized Kassius Ohno, WWE NXT Matches For Takeover Tapings, Chicago Street Fight

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw EC3 defeat Kassius Ohno in singles action. Above is post-match video of EC3 talking to Sarah Schreiber about the win. EC3 admits he antagonized Ohno and brought out a side of Ohno we haven't seen in a while. EC3 only did this because he sees the potential Ohno has and the fire he has lost. EC3 says Ohno brought it in this match and he still lost but to be fair, he went against an unstoppable juggernaut - EC3.

- Next week's NXT episode will feature Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair and TM61 vs. The War Raiders. These matches will likely be taped before "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday night.

- Below is a lengthy new promo for the Chicago Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at Takeover: